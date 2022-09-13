Longford IFC: Kenagh overcome Ardagh Moydow to keep their title hopes alive

Enda McGann, the manager of the Kenagh Intermediate football squad Photo: Syl Healy
Kenagh reached their first Intermediate Football Championship semi-final since 2011 with a 5 point victory over Ardagh Moydow at Andy Flood Park, Legan on Sunday evening.
Kenagh . . . 2-9 Ardagh Moydow . . . 1-7
The sharp inside attacking duo, Keelin McGann and Shane Doyle, scored the entire total for Kenagh with McGann particularly impressive in shooting 1-8 against Ardagh Moydow.
With Cashel overcoming Sean Connolly’s (0-11 to 1-7) and Fr Manning Gaels beating Ballymahon (2-6 to 1-5), scores difference decided the other semi-final spots after four clubs finished deadlocked on 7 points apiece in the group stage of the Hennessy Cup.
Ballymahon, Connolly’s and Kenagh (managed by Enda McGann) joined the Gaels in the last four with unlucky Cashel missing out in making their exit from the Intermediate Championship on the scores difference regulation.
KENAGH: James Rowan; Gary Kenny, Andrew Dalton, Graham Forbes; Dylan Horkan, James Higgins, Damien Higgins; Alan Jones, Jamie Byrne; Shea Carberry, Aidan Carberry, Thomas McGann; Sean Canavan, Keelin McGann (1-8, 1m, 3f), Shane Doyle (1-1).
Subs:- Lee Ross Gill for S Canavan (45 mins); John Lenehan for S Carberry (56 mins), Ronan Farrell for G Kenny (58 mins).
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Darren Farrell; Diarmuid Farrell, Mark McCord, Brendan Finnan; Shane Henry, Ronan Keane, Elliot Vaughan; Emmet Donlon, Conor Carroll; Dominic Glennon, Dylan Coady (0-4, 3f), Cian Finnan; Conor Hogan (0-1), Killian Farrell (1-0), Dylan Hayden (0-1).
Subs:- Tommy Farrell (0-1) for C Finnan (half-time); Kyle McConnon for Shane Henry (42 mins).
Referee: Patrick Maguire (St. Mary’s Granard).
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Fr Manning Gaels v Kenagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday September 24
Ballymahon v Sean Connolly's on Sunday September 25 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Hennessy Cup County Final on Sunday October 9
