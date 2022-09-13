Irish Water hoping to restore supplies in south Longford as soon as possible following 'major burst'

Irish Water are working on restoring supplies in the greater south Longford area
Irish Water has said it is working on restoring supplies in the south Longford area after a "major" outage was reported earlier today.
In a statement, the public utility said it was hoping to rectify an interruption to a number of homes and businesses as soon as possible.
"Irish Water and Longford County Council are working to repair a burst water main causing supply disruptions to some customers in Lisdreenagh, Ballymaclifford, Sleehaun, Glebe, Rockpeyton, Kilglass, Corrabola, Clygeen, Treel, Smithfield, Furze, Lurgan, Foxhall, Newport, Aghnavealoge, Clontymullan, Vicarstown, Ardanragh, Rathsallagh, Castlewilder, Agharra, Lissawarriff, Drumanure, Abbeyshrule, Rath, Clooneen, Kildordan, Forgney, Legan and surrounding areas in Co. Longford," it said in a statement.
That followed reports earlier today of a "major burst" across the greater Legan area by local Cllr Paul Ross
