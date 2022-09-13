Applications open for grants up to €8,000 for Granard town centre buildings

Longford County Council has announced that owners of commercial, residential and unoccupied buildings in Granard town centre can apply for grants of up to €8,000.
This funding is under the Streetscape Enhancement Measure 2022.
The scheme aims to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in Granard town centre. Funding can be applied for projects which include the following works:
The closing date for applications is Friday, September 23. For further information, including terms and conditions, visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Longford.
The Streetscape Enhancement Measure is part of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme from the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Longford County Council was allocated €100,000 under the scheme to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in one designated town.
