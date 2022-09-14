€236k funding boost for seven Longford groups

Seven sports clubs and community groups across Longford are to receive grants totalling €236,832
Seven sports clubs and community groups across Longford are to receive grants totalling €236,832.47 as part of an investment in sports facilities, playgrounds, walkways and outdoor performance areas under the CLÁR programme.
Welcoming the announcement Joe Flaherty TD paid tribute to the seven clubs and community organisations behind, “These really top class initiatives that will quickly become focal attractions in our local communities.”
Senator Micheál Carrigy commented, “I would like to thank my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys for working with me and supporting me when I called on her department to increase funding for this scheme therefore increasing the number of successful applicants in Longford. These projects are all at the heart of their local communities and provide much needed infrastructure throughout the county.”
Last August, eight organisations in Longford were awarded €293,000.
The seven successful projects are as follows:
St. Mary's National School, Newtowncashel - MUGA and fencing of same on school grounds - €49,966
Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Ballymahon - Outdoor recreation area for Teens - outdoor pool table, seating, cross fitness gym, demountable cover - €45,000.
Latin School Community Centre - Car park works/safety railings to entrance/fence gas tank/bee garden & bee boxes - €37,278
St. Brigid's GAA Killashee - Car park works/safety railings to entrance/fence gas tank/bee garden & bee boxes - €45,436
St. Mary's Community Campus, Edgeworthstown - Replace fire doors, repair emergency exit doors and replace a large side door. Convert a storage room into a multi-purpose accessible room - €15,413
Mullinalaghta Community Development - Replacement of wooden fence and gates - €9,699
Mostrim GAA - Pitch flood lights - energy efficiency upgrade - €34,018.
