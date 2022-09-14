Longford Rugby Club to host Garda Open Day this weekend

Longford Rugby Club will be the venue for a Garda Open Day this Saturday
All eyes will be on Longford Rugby Club this Saturday, September 17 as it plays host to a Garda Open Day from 10am to 12 noon.
Members of the public are invited to come along and witness up close and personal some of the many facets that make up An Garda Siochana.
Among the many units in attendance will be the force's Air Support Unit, Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Water Unit and Garda Choir.
The Roscommon / Longford's crime prevention officer and community engagement officer will also be on hand to meet members of the public and answer any queries. Everyone is welcome to attend.
