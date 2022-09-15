Gardaí told by Longford woman after public order arrest: 'I don't believe it'

Longford Courthouse
A Longford woman told gardaí to “f*** off” and “I don’t believe it” after being arrested for allegedly being found drunk and engaging in threatening behaviour, a court has heard.
Sixty-four-year-old Ann Murphy, Take Two Apartments, Earl Street, Longford, was not in attendance to hear details of an incident in Longford town in August as Longford District Court returned for its first sitting following the summer recess last Tuesday.
Garda Cathal Slattery gave evidence of having arrested the accused in the Townspark area of the county town on August 7 last.
He said after transferring the accused to Longford garda station, Ms Murphy was cautioned and handed a true copy of a charge sheet.
After cautioning her, Garda Slattery said Ms Murphy replied: “F*** off” to the section 4 intoxication in public charge and “I don’t believe it” when charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour during the same incident.
Sgt Mark Mahon said owing to Ms Murphy’s non attendance in court, gardaí would be seeking a bench warrant for the accused woman’s arrest.
Judge Bernadette Owens sanctioned that request with the case due to appear back before Longford District Court over the coming weeks.
