Man (30s) held as two suspects escape during Longford theft

Longford garda station
A man is in garda custody this evening as detectives search for two suspected male accomplices following an alleged theft in Longford town this afternoon, the Leader can reveal.
Officers from Longford garda station arrested a man in his 30s after an alleged incident of shoplifting was reported in Tesco at Longford Shopping Centre at around 3pm.
The Leader understands the male suspect was found with a foil lined bag while two alleged male accomplices fled the scene on foot.
A garda spokesperson this evening told the Leader: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of theft that occurred at approximately 2:35pm today, Thursday 15 September 2022 at a retail premises in Longford Town.
"A male, 30s, apprehended at the scene, was arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda station.
"Investigations are ongoing."
