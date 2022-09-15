Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 15, 2022

Mikey & Thelma Dennany, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Mikey & Thelma Dennany, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Predeceased by their grandfather Austin Dennany and by their grandmother Thelma Egar. Mikey and Thelma will be sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of the Angels.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81), on Wednesday, September 14 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Angels in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, on Thursday, September 15 at 11am with interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors, or any family member. House private please.

Nora McHugh (née Healy), Laragan, Elphin, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully at home, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 of Nora McHugh (née Healy), Laragan, Elphin, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parent's John & Bridget Healy and her infant twin brother John. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Leo, sons Francis, Declan and Aidan, daughter-in-law Annette, Declan's partner Ann, grandchildren Emma, Jason, Amy, Bronagh and Alesha, sisters-in-law Irene Votta and Ita Martin, brothers-in-law Jimmy Votta and Dominic Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, September 16 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from her home on Saturday, September 17 to Kiltrustan Church for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Those wishing to view Nora's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Those attending Nora's Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Seán Cassidy, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the matron, staff and palliative care team of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 of Seán Cassidy, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Minnie and son Danny. Sadly missed by his sons John and Paul, daughter Marie, brothers Donie and Michael, grandchildren, aunt Anne McCormack, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Seán’s Soul Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, on Thursday, September 15, via Coole, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 17, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

The Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/

The family would like to thank the management and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, for the great care they gave Seán during his time there.

Dr Mary (Nell) Fallon (née Egan), Bellevue’, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, in her 103rd year., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 of Dr Mary (Nell) Fallon (née Egan), Bellevue’, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly Rochfortbridge, Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband J.J. Much loved mother of M.P., Michael and John. Dr. Mary will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law Anne and Mary, grandchildren Hazel, Rachel, Aidan, John, Frances, Michael and Eoin, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, September 14 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, September 15 to Strokestown Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Dr Mary's Funeral Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE. Those attending Dr Mary's Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Monica Glavey (née Cassidy), Artane, Dublin / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of all the staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 of Monica Glavey (née Cassidy), Artane, Dublin and formerly Bornacoola, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Colette, Stephen and Pauline, adored Nana to Meghan, Amy, Kate, Callum, Tess and Finn and dear mother-in-law to Fiona, Mark and Ben. Sadly missed by her family, god-daughter Carmel, sisters Patricia, Bríd, Cathy, Jackie and Regina, brothers Paddy and Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, September 15 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday morning, September 16 to the Church of the Nativity, Beaumont arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Mass for Monica can be seen via the link https://www.beaumontparish.ie/webcam/

The Cremation Service can be seen at 1pm approximately via the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

