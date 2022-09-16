Longford man ‘ransacked’ apartment after row with partner, court hears

Longford Courthouse
A man who allegedly “ransacked” an apartment in Longford town after a row with his partner causing €1,000 of damage has been remanded on bail.
Edijs Plaudis, 1 Gillbern Court, Little Water Street, Longford, was in attendance last week to hear preliminary details of an incident at the aforementioned address on May 15, 2022.
The court heard gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 9pm “seeking help” from the man’s partner.
Sgt Mark Mahon said when gardaí went inside, they found “significant damage” had been caused to “various furnishings” including chairs and a table.
Defence solicitor Diarmaid Quinn said he would be looking for the release of statements and associated evidence connected to the case.
Mr Plaudis was remanded on bail as a result and is due to appear back at a sitting of Longford District Court on October 4.
