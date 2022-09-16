Alzheimer Society Memory Walk set for Longford's Mall complex

Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy will be participating in the Longford Alzheimer Society Memory Walk on Sunday, September 18 at 3pm in The Mall
The Alzheimer Society Memory Walk takes place on Sunday, September 18 at 3pm at the Mall Walking Trail in Longford.
This is family friendly walk which is suitable for all ages and abilities.
Its aim is to unite communities together to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.
To register for Memory Walk, go to www.memorywalk.ie
When you register make sure to select Longford Walking Trail as your walk location on the registration form.
You will then receive a Memory Walk pack in the post with a t-shirt to wear on the day.
We are delighted to announce that the newly crowned Rose of Tralee for 2022, Rachel Duffy and some of her rose colleagues will be joining us on the day.
This is an all - inclusive event so please encourage friends and family to register too and join us!
