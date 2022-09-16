All eyes on exciting north Longford concert

Ballinalee's Holy Trinity Church
An exciting concert will be performed in Ballinalee’s Holy Trinity Church, at 8pm on Thursday, September 29 which will see some old friends back together - some of them started in the music business almost fifty years ago.
This concert will benefit Holy Trinity Church, and it’s an appealing lineup, featuring the legendary Mattie Fox, with Charlie Arkins, Matt Leavy, Dessie Hynes and Eddie Quinn.
Tickets for this fundraiser are available in all shops in Ballinalee. Admission is €10.
The show will be for a full two hours, so you’re advised to bring a cushion!
