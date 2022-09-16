Search

16 Sept 2022

Longford man remembered at Civil War Commemoration in Mayo

Skelly Commemoration

Three of Comdt Michael Skelly’s nephews - Mel, Jimmy and Ernie Skelly a the wreath-laying ceremony in Callow

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

16 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

A tragic event occurred at Callow, Co Mayo on August 2, 1922, which resulted in the death of two soldiers of the Free State Army.

The police barracks in Swinford, now part of the Gateway Hotel, had been occupied by soldiers of the national army when it came under attack by anti-treaty forces.

A company of reinforcements en route from Ballina was ambushed at Callow and their commanding officer, Lt Comdt Michael Skelly from Clonmore, Killashee, Co Longford and Vol. Joseph Traynor from Tempo, Co Fermanagh, were shot and killed. Comdt Skelly was aged 23 and Vol. Traynor was just 20.

On August 14 last, Fr John Durkin celebrated a Mass of Remembrance in St Thomas’ Church, Callow for all those involved in the War of Independence and the Civil War. Some of Comdt Skelly’s relatives travelled from Donegal and from Longford for the Mass. There are no known relatives of Vol. Traynor.

Locals provided refreshments after the Mass and then the group visited the site of the ambush, located about a mile west of the church, where a plaque had been inserted in the parapet of a bridge to commemorate the two men.

Ernie Skelly, nephew of Michael Skelly laid a wreath at the plaque while Gerry O’Sullivan, a well known piper from New York who has Killasser roots, played some airs.

It was a fitting ceremony which remembered all involved at that turbulent time, all of them no doubt believing that they were serving the best interests of their country.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media