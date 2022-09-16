Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 16, 2022

Mary Jo Keenan (née Oates), Caramana, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, September 15, 2022 of Mary Jo Keenan (nee Oates), Caramana, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret and by her brothers Des and Liam. May Jo will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, beloved husband Laurence, son Pauraic, daughters Martina and Rosetta, son-in-law Fergal, grandchildren Christopher, Darren, Brandon, Carla and Matthew, great-grandchildren Éala and Amelia, sister Ann, brother PJ, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, September 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, September 19 in St Brigid’s Church, Ardagh, at 11am, interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here House private, please.



Liam Dooley, Rathmore, Ballymahon, Longford, N39F250



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the devoted ICU staff of Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, after a short illness, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 of Liam Dooley, Rathmore, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Bill and Rita, sister Marita and brother-in-law John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth (Hall) and Anne (Greally), brothers Pat, Seamus and Gerard, sister-in-law Patricia, brothers-in-law Michael, John and Martin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home (N39 F250) on Friday, September 16 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 17 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang. Burial will take place in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Ballymahon Day Care Centre. The Mass can be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Tang-Parish-113139173806039/



Anne Black (née Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly, Lanesboro, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, England, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Anne Black (nee Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly of Lanesboro, Longford, and Monaghan.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Kathleen, and her brother Enda (Andy). Anne will be forever remembered with love, by her family, husband Peter, son Gary, daughter Tracey, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Hailie, her adored grandchildren Harry and Lacey, brothers Brendan (Longford), James (London), Tony (Lanesboro), Nicholas (Drumlish), Damian (Dublin) and Cosmos (Galway/ Brussels), sisters Teresa (Lanesboro), Colette (Manchester), Lorraine (Ballyleague) and Caroline (Manchester) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends in Manchester and here in Ireland. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Anne.

Removal will arrive at St Mary's Church, Elbow Street, Levenshulme, Manchester, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, for mass service at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 23 at 12.30pm, followed with burial at 2pm in Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle, Manchester.

Nora McHugh (née Healy), Laragan, Elphin, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully at home, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 of Nora McHugh (née Healy), Laragan, Elphin, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parent's John & Bridget Healy and her infant twin brother John. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Leo, sons Francis, Declan and Aidan, daughter-in-law Annette, Declan's partner Ann, grandchildren Emma, Jason, Amy, Bronagh and Alesha, sisters-in-law Irene Votta and Ita Martin, brothers-in-law Jimmy Votta and Dominic Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, September 16 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from her home on Saturday, September 17 to Kiltrustan Church for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Those wishing to view Nora's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Those attending Nora's Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Seán Cassidy, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the matron, staff and palliative care team of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 of Seán Cassidy, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Minnie and son Danny. Sadly missed by his sons John and Paul, daughter Marie, brothers Donie and Michael, grandchildren, aunt Anne McCormack, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Seán’s Soul Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, on Thursday, September 15, via Coole, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 17, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

The Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/

The family would like to thank the management and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, for the great care they gave Seán during his time there.

Monica Glavey (née Cassidy), Artane, Dublin / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of all the staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 of Monica Glavey (née Cassidy), Artane, Dublin and formerly Bornacoola, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Colette, Stephen and Pauline, adored Nana to Meghan, Amy, Kate, Callum, Tess and Finn and dear mother-in-law to Fiona, Mark and Ben. Sadly missed by her family, god-daughter Carmel, sisters Patricia, Bríd, Cathy, Jackie and Regina, brothers Paddy and Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, September 15 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday morning, September 16 to the Church of the Nativity, Beaumont arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Mass for Monica can be seen via the link https://www.beaumontparish.ie/webcam/

The Cremation Service can be seen at 1pm approximately via the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;