PICTURES | Fantastic five bedroom detached home with stunning elevated countryside views for sale

This fantastic five bedroom detached family home (circa 235 sq.m.) at Dromore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim H12 NV66 comes to market ready for immediate occupation and boasts a number of features throughout.



Sited on approx one acre of grounds the property enjoys elevated countryside views with stone pier entrance and tree lined avenue.



It also has a large detached double height eight car workshop with mezzanine, office space and toilet which could be used for a home business/workshop.



Situated in a quiet rural setting and yet only 9 km from the nearby towns of Ballinamore and Carrigallen the property which is of modern design and construction.

Built circa 2008) it comprises of the following accommodation; hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), conservatory (double doors), kitchen/dining room (Walnut units with integrated appliance), utility room, shower room (downstairs) bedroom one downstairs, bathroom (jacuzzi bath), hotpress together with an additional four bedrooms upstairs (one ensuite and one with walk in wardrobe).



Some of the many features include; Excellent Energy rating (B2), Geothermal underfloor heating throughout, wired for wind turbine, solid oak stairs and skirting throughout, decking area beside conservatory and electric roller shutter doors in the garage.



Viewing of this property is highly recommended and is strictly by appointment only.



