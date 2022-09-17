Search

17 Sept 2022

PICTURES | Fantastic five bedroom detached home with stunning elevated countryside views for sale

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

17 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

This fantastic five bedroom detached family home (circa 235 sq.m.) at Dromore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim H12 NV66 comes to market ready for immediate occupation and boasts a number of features throughout.


Sited on approx one acre of grounds the property enjoys elevated countryside views with stone pier entrance and tree lined avenue.


It also has a large detached double height eight car workshop with mezzanine, office space and toilet which could be used for a home business/workshop.


Situated in a quiet rural setting and yet only 9 km from the nearby towns of Ballinamore and Carrigallen the property which is of modern design and construction.

Built circa 2008) it comprises of the following accommodation; hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), conservatory (double doors), kitchen/dining room (Walnut units with integrated appliance), utility room, shower room (downstairs) bedroom one downstairs, bathroom (jacuzzi bath), hotpress together with an additional four bedrooms upstairs (one ensuite and one with walk in wardrobe).


Some of the many features include; Excellent Energy rating (B2), Geothermal underfloor heating throughout, wired for wind turbine, solid oak stairs and skirting throughout, decking area beside conservatory and electric roller shutter doors in the garage.


Viewing of this property is highly recommended and is strictly by appointment only.


For more information contact:
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 CX52. Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media