Gardaí ask public to help trace whereabouts of missing 80-year-old

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 80-year-old woman missing since yesterday (Saturday September 17).
Marie Lynch - described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slim build with short fair hair - is missing from her home in Loughrea, Co. Galway.
She has access to a red 151 Toyota Corolla and was last seen at approximately 5pm in the Woodford area of Galway.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Marie, is asked to contact Loughrea Gardaí on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.