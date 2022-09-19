Stonepark development receives green light

A Longford town medical centre has made an application to Longford County Council for a change of use of an emergency Covid hub. The local authority planners received the application late last week.

FK Primary Care made the application for a change of use from emergency Covid hub to medical consulting offices at the Camlin Healthcare Hub, Longford Medical Park, Ballyminnion and Farranyoogan, Longford.



The planning office of the local authority expect that the decision on the application will be reached by the start of November.



Longford County Council planners have granted planning permission for the extension of a Stonepark housing estate. David and Gerard Smyth made the application regarding a development at Silver Birches, Dunbeggan, Stonepark, Longford.



The application sought to redesign a residential development of nine houses that were previously granted full planning permission. The new proposal is to construct 12 three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses in their place. The permission covers all connections into existing services which service the estate in the proposed development and all ancillary site works.



The plans were objected by a group representing the exiting residents of the Silver Birches Estate. They outlined that the were already 50 housed in the estate. The residents said householders experienced “a number of issues” and expressed the belief that an additional 12 houses would “lead to more issues”.



Areas of concern included sewerage, traffic, broadband, and the failure on the part of the original developer to provide amenities such as a playground and tennis courts.

Longford County Council approved the development plans subject to 15 conditions.