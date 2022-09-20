Search

20 Sept 2022

'Clonfin' to be screened in Edgeworthstown library

‘Clonfin’ to be screened in Edgeworthstown library

Clonfin, a documentary film about the Clonfin ambush of 1921, will be screened at Edgeworthstown Community Library on Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30pm

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

20 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Clonfin, a documentary film about the Clonfin ambush of 1921, will be screened at Edgeworthstown Community Library on Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30pm.
All are welcome to attend.


The documentary was produced by local company Harp Media, founded and owned by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney.


It was commissioned by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council.


It is a Decade of Centenaries project.
The documentary tells the story of the Clonfin ambush of 1921.
This is done through a combination of interviews with historians and relatives of those, archival footage and dramatic reconstructions.


Professor Marie Coleman of Queen’s University Belfast, an expert on County Longford in the revolutionary period, was the historical advisor on the project.
Dr Mel Farrell (Royal Irish Academy) and Professor Diarmaid Ferriter (UCD) were also contributors to the project.

