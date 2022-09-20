Young Longford photographer (11) captures President Higgins as he arrives at National Ploughing Championships

There was great excitement in Ratheniska today as the National Ploughing Championships got underway.
A large Longford contingent journeyed to the Laois venue and budding young photographer, Cathal Reehill (11) from Killoe, was on hand to capture this picture of President Michael D Higgins as he arrived at the National Ploughing Championships venue.
