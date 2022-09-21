Gardaí launch probe into alleged Longford town assault

Longford Garda Station
A Garda investigation has been launched into the circumstances behind an alleged assault in Longford town.
The incident is believed to have happened just yards from St Mel's Cathedral at around 4pm last Thursday.
It's understood images as well as video footage of the alleged incident has since been circulated widely on social media.
"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in the Townparks area of Longford Town, at approximately 4pm, Thursday 15th September 2022," said a garda spokesperson.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."
