21 Sept 2022

Gardaí launch probe into alleged Longford town assault

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Longford Garda Station

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

21 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

A Garda investigation has been launched into the circumstances behind an alleged assault in Longford town.

The incident is believed to have happened just yards from St Mel's Cathedral at around 4pm last Thursday.

It's understood images as well as video footage of the alleged incident has since been circulated widely on social media.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in the Townparks area of Longford Town, at approximately 4pm, Thursday 15th September 2022," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí investigating fatal Multyfarnham car fire arrest female in her 40s

McEntee says Longford's Community Safety Plan is "setting an example" for rest of country to aim at

Longford’s ongoing battle against crime took a major step forward this week as the long awaited launch of the county’s community safety partnership safety plan was unveiled.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

