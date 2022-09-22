Search

22 Sept 2022

Extensive programme on offer for Culture Night in Longford

Culture Night

Genesis the Lion on stage at the African Music Carnival as part of last year's Culture Night photograph: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

22 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

Longford joins in the national celebration of our heritage this Friday, September 23 as the Culture Night programme celebrates creativity and the arts.

Revellers will be spolied for choice as over 20 events are set to take place across County Longford.

This is the first time since the Covid lockdowns that a full programme of events, from music to film, or language to literature, will be open to the public.

The annual shindig embraces the “culture for all” ethos. Highlights include the African Irish Carnival, the Festival of Culture in Ballymahon, the Pop Up Gaeltacht in The Haggard, Ballyduff and Edgeworthstown's GrowRemote gathering of cuisines from across the globe.

Musician Shane Kennedy and artist Phil Atkinson both have events that embrace the values of culture Night.

Performance artist Shane pays tribute Bob Dylan, his work and all the artists he’s inspired in song, poetry and visual art.

Phil told of his contribution: “For Culture night this year I'm holding an open evening at my new studio space in Water Lane, Granard. From four until seven o'clock I'll be doing airbrush demonstration, decorating old spray cans as art pieces along with tea and coffee,” he told the Leader.

Phil said the annual event is a great opportunity for people to engage more wit artists and their art: “I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone this Friday.”

Culture Night or Oíche Chultúir is a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of Culture in Ireland today.

It aims to connect people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement.

For further information on Longford Culture Night is available on CultureNight.ie or by following Culture Night on social media.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media