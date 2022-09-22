Extensive programme on offer for Culture Night in Longford

Longford joins in the national celebration of our heritage this Friday, September 23 as the Culture Night programme celebrates creativity and the arts.

Revellers will be spolied for choice as over 20 events are set to take place across County Longford.

This is the first time since the Covid lockdowns that a full programme of events, from music to film, or language to literature, will be open to the public.

The annual shindig embraces the “culture for all” ethos. Highlights include the African Irish Carnival, the Festival of Culture in Ballymahon, the Pop Up Gaeltacht in The Haggard, Ballyduff and Edgeworthstown's GrowRemote gathering of cuisines from across the globe.

Musician Shane Kennedy and artist Phil Atkinson both have events that embrace the values of culture Night.

Performance artist Shane pays tribute Bob Dylan, his work and all the artists he’s inspired in song, poetry and visual art.

Phil told of his contribution: “For Culture night this year I'm holding an open evening at my new studio space in Water Lane, Granard. From four until seven o'clock I'll be doing airbrush demonstration, decorating old spray cans as art pieces along with tea and coffee,” he told the Leader.

Phil said the annual event is a great opportunity for people to engage more wit artists and their art: “I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone this Friday.”

Culture Night or Oíche Chultúir is a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of Culture in Ireland today.

It aims to connect people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement.

For further information on Longford Culture Night is available on CultureNight.ie or by following Culture Night on social media.