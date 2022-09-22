Action packed line up of events in Longford to mark European Week of Sport

An action packed line up of events is planned in Longford to coincide with the European Week of Sport 2022
Longford Sports Partnership, part of Longford County Council, is looking forward to European Week of Sport 2022 which takes place from Friday, September 23 - Friday, September 30.
Many events are planned, with something for everyone and covering different abilities and interests. Some events include a small fee (€3-5).
Longford Sports Partnership events can be booked through TicketTailor.com and include:
l Golf Driving Range at Longford Golf Club at 4pm on Sunday, September 25
l Aqua Aerobics in Longford Sports and Leisure Centre at 9.30am on Monday, September 26
l Cycling on the Canal starting at Midlands Cycle Hub 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 28
l Forest Trail Walk at Derrycassin Wood (free activity) at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 29
l Yoga at Longford Sports and Leisure Centre at 5pm on Friday, September 30
Edgeworthstown Sports Hub and St Mary's Community Centre events can be booked through Eventbrite.ie or by contacting Laura on ldoylecommunity sportshub@gmail.com.
Events include:
l Circuit Class (free event) at 9.45am on Friday, September 23
l Football for All at 11am on Sunday, September 25
l Go for Life Games at 11.30am on Monday, September 26
l Move and Groove class at 8pm on Wednesday, September 28
l Karate and Martial Arts for 10-16 year olds (free activity) at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 29
l Women’s Self Defence class (free activity) at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 29
Drumlish Sports Hub events can be booked through Eventbrite.ie or by contacting Edel on coordinatordsh@gmail.com. Events include:
l FUTSAL for 10-12 year olds at 5pm on Monday, September 26
l Activator Walking Poles session at 11am on Monday, September 26
For further information, check out Longfordsports.ie or follow Longford Sports Partnership on social media.
