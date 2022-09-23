Search

23 Sept 2022

Longford native appointed to board of National Concert Hall

Peter McKenna, Commercial Director of the GAA and Stadium Manager of Croke Park Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

23 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford native Peter McKenna has been appointed to the board of the National Concert Hall. 

The Newtowncashel man, who is the Stadium Director of Croke Park and Commercial Director of the GAA, was appointed to the role by Minister for of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD.

Ms Niamh Murray, who is Principal of Kilmacanogue National School on secondment as Director of Blackrock Education Centre, was also appointed to NCH board. 

The two appointees will each serve a five-year term.  

Peter McKenna's business expertise covers strategic planning, sales and marketing, innovative new business development, and financial planning.

He has extensive experience in developing sponsorship relationships and fundraising. He is a recognised leader in sustainability practice in venue management. His experience also extends to the delivery of major projects.

New book ‘The Gaelic Field’ chronicles triumph of Longford communities

Commenting on the appointments, Minister Martin said, “I wish to congratulate both appointees and wish them the very best during their term on the Board. I am very proud to announce these appointments of such talented people and thank them for offering up their time, skills and expertise to the National Concert Hall.”

Chairperson of the National Concert Hall, Maura McGrath welcomed both appointments stating, “We are delighted to have Peter McKenna and Niamh Murray join the Board of the National Concert Hall. Niamh and Peter bring significant expertise and experience which will facilitate hugely in the delivery of our strategic ambition. This includes the advancement of our redevelopment plans for the refurbishment of the National Concert Hall and the ongoing development of our artistic vision." 

