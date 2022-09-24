Longford SFC: Mighty Mullinalaghta take Dromard down to reach yet another county final

Mighty Mullinalaghta reached the Senior Football Championship title decider for the sixth time in the space of nine years, a remarkable achievement, as they took Dromard down in the exciting semi-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 0-15 Dromard . . . 1-9

Connolly Cup champions in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021, St Columba’s came storming back from four points down in the early stages of the game to emerge victorious in this hard fought encounter and particularly impressive was David McGivney who fired over five points (3 frees).

David’s brother James was also much to the fore in the Mullinalaghta attack (shooting three points) and the tightly knit Mullinalaghta unit who were unquestionably the better side could afford the luxury of kicking a total of ten wides as compared to just two for Dromard who sorely missed Matt Duffy.

Dromard sorely missed Matt Duffy who was sidelined after sustaining a serious ankle injury (hairline fracture) in the closing stages of the win over Killoe in the quarter-final the previous weekend and they were unable to match the vast experience of the shrewd title holders.

Sean Hagan’s side got off to a great start with a well-taken goal from his son Joseph with just three minutes gone on the clock but St Columba’s pushed on to dominate the remainder of the first half to lead by 0-10 to 1-4 at the break.

Dromard badly needed a second goal and might have been awarded a penalty in the early stages of the second half for a foul on Ross McNerney but referee Patrick Maguire decided to award a free instead after consulting with his umpires.

Inspired by the excellent Francis McGee, the gap was closed to just a solitary point (0-12 to 1-8) but Mullinalaghta hit back with crucial scores from Aidan McElligott and Cian Mackey.

While it took a fantastic block on the line by David McGivney to prevent Aaron Farrell from finding the back of the net in going so close to scoring the equalising goal in the 50th minute, St Columba’s created three goal chances in the second half.

The best opportunity fell to Jayson Matthews in the 54th minute when he was denied by the Dromard keeper Ollie Duffy who produced a brave point-blank save and soon after the gallant losers were reduced to 14 players when substitute James Mimnagh received a black card to dash whatever hope they had of avoiding defeat.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Shane Mulligan, Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam; Michael Cunningham, Donal McElligott, Gary Rogers (0-1, mark); Aidan McElligott (0-1), John Keegan; Jayson Matthews (0-1), James McGivney (0-3), Cian Mackey (0-2); Rian Brady (0-2), David McGivney (0-5, 3 frees), Connor Leonard.

DROMARD: Ollie Duffy; Dylan McCormack, Oisin O’Toole, Diarmuid Masterson; Ronan Bleakley, Joseph Hagan (1-0), Peter Reynolds; Daniel Conboy, Ronan McEntire (0-2, 1 free); Peadar Kiernan, Aaron Farrell, Bernard Sheridan; Fionn Hourican, Ross McNerney (0-2, frees), Francis McGee (0-5, 1 free).

Subs:- Conor McGauran for R Bleakey (half-time); James Mimnagh for P Kiernan (43 mins); Jamsie Martin for D Conboy (49 mins); Paul McGee for D McCormack (49 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).