PICTURES | Clash of the ash and sliotars flying as Longford All-Ireland winning hurlers enjoy reunion in PVs

Longford won the All-Ireland Minor 'C' Hurling Championship title in 1997 and the members of that triumphant squad, along with team mentors and officials, gathered for an enjoyable silver jubilee reunion in The Red Room at PVs, Longford last Saturday night. The clash of the ash could be heard and sliotars were flying on an occasion of great nostalgia!
