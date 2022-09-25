Longford drug charge struck out

A defendant who made a donation to charity avoided having a conviction registered against him at Longford District Court.
Martin Grundza (26), with an address at 47 Lana Aoibheann, St Michael’s Road, Longford, was charged with possession of cannabis at Willow Park, Longford on July 31, 2020.
Solicitor Diarmaid Quinn confirmed to Judge Bernadette Owens that the defendant made the €200 donation to charity. Judge Owens said in light of the donation she would strike the matter out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.