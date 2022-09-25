Search

25 Sept 2022

ALERT | Road closure at Longford Shopping Centre for four weeks

Longford Live reporter

25 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

There will be a road closure at Longford Shopping Centre for four weeks to facilitate improvement works as part of the Town Centre Public Realm Upgrade Works currently ongoing.

Longford County Council has indicated that the Rue Noyal Chatillon (L-3017) from Ardrum Court to the Junction with Grafton Court (L-3019) will be closed from tomorrow Monday, September 26 to Friday, October 21. 

The public are urged to note that this a 24 hours closure. The road will be fully closed to traffic and no access will be facilitated at this Junction during Road Closures.

The detour route is via alternative local routes.

Pedestrian access will be accommodated.

Closure to facilitate Ballymahon Bridge Repairs

The L-1124 at Toome, Ballymahon will be closed on Monday, October 10 to Friday, October 21 from 8am to 6pm to facilitate bridge repairs. Local diversions will be in place.

Overlay works at Abbeyshrule

The L1104-0 Abbeyshrule (Old bog road) will be closed on Thursday, September 22 to Monday, September 26 from 8am to 6pm to facilitate DBM overlay works. Local diversions will be in place.

