Longford mourns death of Anne Black, a woman of great character and spirit

Tuesday, August 23 proved to be a day filled with sadness when we learned of the death in Manchester, England, of Anne Black after an illness borne in Anne’s on inimitable way of courage, strength and positivity.

Anne, formerly Gilmore, from the Green, Lanesboro was predeceased by her parents John and Kathleen and her brother Enda (Andy) just six months ago.

Anne was a lifelong friend of Lanesboro and until she was unable to cross the Irish Sea she was a very regular visitor home.

She was a woman of great character and spirit, who loved nothing more that meeting and greeting everyone. A lady that left Lanesboro many years ago was still known by those young and old in the area such was her personality and her regularity of visits home.

Anne’s passing will sadden the hearts of her family and all of those in our community that she left with so many great memories.

Personally, Anne was a feature all my life from when as a youngster she worked in our shop (O'Brien's) alongside my father and mother.

She was loyal, full of spirit, a heart of gold, a wonderful sense of humor and dear friend.

Anne will be deeply missed and our deepest sympathy is extended to her husband Peter, son Gary, daughter Tracey, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Hailie, her adored grandchildren Harry and Lacey, brothers Brendan (Longford), James (London), Tony (Lanesboro), Nicholas (Drumlish), Damian (Dublin) and Cosmos (Galway/ Brussels), sisters Teresa (Lanesboro), Colette (Manchester), Lorraine (Ballyleague) and Caroline (Manchester), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends in Manchester and here in Ireland.

Anne’s remains were removed to St Mary’s Church, Elbow Street, Levenshulme, Manchester on Thursday, September 22 for mass service at 6.30pm. Her Funeral Mass took place on Friday, September 23 followed by her burial in Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle, Manchester.