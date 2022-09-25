Search

25 Sept 2022

PICTURES | Memorable day as Longford soccer club Ballyboro FC officially opens magnificent new facilities

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

25 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Favoured by glorious autumnal weather, a carnival atmosphere prevailed as large crowds attended the official opening of Ballyboro FC's magnificent new facilities at Lanesboro Community College on Saturday last

We hope you enjoy this gallery of photographs from the event captured by Syl Healy. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends! READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

All of the club's players were involved in various activities during a historic and eventful day which was thoroughly enjoyed by all present. Treats of all descriptions were devoured with relish over what was an unforgettable day. 

Liz Lavery Chief Executive of the Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board, and Club Chairman John Tynan unveiled the plaque. 

While great excitement was the order of the day there was also a very poignant moment when former school Principal Bernice Martin was fondly remembered with the unveiling of a special commemorative seat by her family.

From the outset Bernice was totally supportive of the project and her unfailing commitment and dedication will never be forgotten by the club and the school. The club is grateful to the Treacy and Martin families for their presence.  

The success of the day is due to the untiring efforts of so many people and the club greatly appreciates all who contributed in whatever capacity.   

To mark the occasion the club produced a special souvenir booklet which was the subject of much favourable comment. It contains many interesting articles and also attempts to list all players, boys and girls who have played for Ballyboro since the club was formed in 2000. It is available to purchase at O'Brien’s Corner Shop. 

It was fitting that the first game to be played on the new grass pitch following the ceremonials was a notable result for the club as the under 16s recorded an impressive 5-1 win over Straid Foxford in the Connacht Cup.

From the first whistle the Ballyboro team played with an intensity and vigour allied to some clever possession football that the Mayo team could not match.

Team and scorers: Michael Nolan, Jack Brogan, Jack Casey(2), Aidan Kelly, Jack Beattie, Cody Phelan, David Cox(1), Luke Johnston, Billy Murray, Ben Murphy(1),Wesley Hughes(1). Subs: Conn Maxwell, Daniel Hogan. 

The under 14s gave a much improved display against Gaels United. Though the Drumlish boys emerged victorious on a 5-0 scoreline the winning margin does scant justice to a committed Ballyboro team who were unfortunate not to score on a couple of occasions.

Ballyboro: Mikie Sorohan, Sean O'Dowd, Leon Malkowski, Emry Kaya, Ciaran McGloin, Dan Casey, Eoin Beattie, Eoghan Mullooly, Harry Brogan, Kyle Rice, Oisín Dillon. Subs: Sean Collins, Cillian Carberry, Evan Rooney. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media