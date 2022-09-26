Young Longford mum gets fine for theft

A young mother-of-two who pleaded guilty to three charges of theft was fined a total of €300 at Longford District Court.



Michaela Makulova (19) of Apartment 4, Cornmill House, Great Water Street, was charged with the theft of a €5 purse from Penney's, Longford on August 22 last, the theft of €117.90 worth of clothes also from Penney's and the theft of €30 of groceries from a Longford supermarket on April 7, 2022.

Solicitor Brid Mimnagh told Judge Bernadette Owens the most of the items were recovered, except for the groceries and the defendant had made made a compensation payment of €30 to cover the cost of those items.



Ms Mimnagh said her client is the mother of two children and has lived in Ireland for the last two years: “Many of the items she took are children's clothes,” the solicitor explained, “She was very short money and in a desperate situation. She is very sorry for her actions and promises it won't happen again.”



Taking the facts of the case into consideration Judge Owens imposed a fine of €100 for the grocery theft, a fine of €200 for the clothing theft and the third charge, the theft of the purse, was taken into consideration.