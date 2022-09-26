Wilson’s Hospital School appoints new principal

Frank Milling has been appointed as the 15th Principal and Warden of Wilson’s Hospital School, Multyfarnham.

Originally from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, Mr Milling graduated from University College, Cork with a BA in Gaeilge and Geography in 2000, and a Higher Diploma in Education in 2001.

He graduated from Ulster University with an M.Ed. (Leadership and Management) in 2012. Mr Milling is now a Doctoral candidate at the Institute of Education in DCU, where he is examining the identity of the post-primary principal in a multi-governance environment.

As a teacher, Mr Milling was an NQT Mentor, SSE co-ordinator and Department head. He worked as an Assistant Examiner for the State Examinations Commission and as a Local Facilitator for the Professional Development Service for Teachers.

From 2016-2018 he was seconded as a Subject Advisor (Gaeilge) to the Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT), a Department of Education Support Service for schools, where he liaised with the Inspectorate, the NCCA, SEC and the Irish language organisations on a regular basis.

Most recently, Mr Milling served as Director of Monaghan Education Centre, catering to the CPD needs of over 160 schools and 1,500 teachers across Cavan and Monaghan. Before this, he was appointed the first external Principal of Blakestown Community School, Dublin 15 and served as the first Deputy Principal of Firhouse ETSS.

Mr Milling is an Adjunct Lecturer to PME students in TCD and previously served as Occasional Lecturer to PME students in UCD, and as Associate Lecturer (Leadership) at Ulster University.

With specialist leadership and planning expertise, and comprehensive experience of CPD provision, organisational and instructional leadership, Mr Milling has a deep interest in distributed school leadership, planning, curriculum and assessment reform, restorative practice, learner empowerment, student-voice, and the building of communities of practice.

Married with two children, Mr Milling's actions have promoted inclusion and the promotion of diversity, working in partnership with students, teachers, parents and the wider community to co-create a school culture based on the principles of compassion, personal responsibility and ambition.

Tá grá aige don Ghaeilge agus tapaíonn sé gach deis í a labhairt ina shaol pearsanta agus proifisiúnta. His hobbies and interests include hiking, rugby, landscape photography and horticulture.

Wilson’s Hospital School welcomes Mr Milling to his new position, which will commence on November 7, 2022. This is an exciting time for Wilson’s as Mr Milling seeks to advance on the work of his predecessors in a school with a vibrant and progressive outlook. The entire school community of students, staff, parents and Board members wish Frank every success as he assumes his new role.

Res non Verba.