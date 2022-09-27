Moate Business College ‘thoroughly prepared me for my degree’

Moate Business College wishes to congratulate Shauna Cunningham, former Sport, Anatomy & Nutrition student, on her recent Round Zero Offer for PE & Maths Teaching in the University of Limerick.



Shauna explained, “I started in Moate Business College after dropping out of a degree that was not for me. I had hoped for a course in teaching in UL but did not get the required points. MBC's Sports course was a plan B option.



“I started two weeks into the semester, and I quickly made friends with students who were in the same boat as me, waiting for next year’s CAO. Little did I know my results from the PLC would later give me the course I missed out on last year.



“My QQI L5 results were what left me eligible for the reserved spaces for QQI applicants on PE & Maths teaching in University of Limerick. This is the first time this has ever happened as UL did not generally take QQI applicants for this course. If I hadn't taken on Moate Business College I don't know where I would be, but it certainly wouldn't be in college starting a degree in my dream course.

“Overall, MBC was a fantastic year filled with new experiences such as my trip to Italy on Erasmus where I made some amazing people and friends for life. Other things like completing First Aid, Lifeguarding and so much more.

It was a year to sort myself out and be sure I was prepared for my next academic adventure. I learned so much including that you are no longer babied or watched over to make sure you were doing your work, as it is in Uni.



“The year in MBC has thoroughly prepared me for my degree and I couldn't be more grateful to the amazing and kind tutors who made it that bit easier. PLC courses are extremely underrated. They get you where you want to be even if it means taking the year to get there and I am living proof.

“Life's about the journey, not the destination!”

“Round Zero” includes CAO offers to numerous courses with a quota of places reserved for QQI/FET applicants. These courses are normally high demand courses. This year, Round Zero offers were released on August 5.



QQI/FET applicants may also receive CAO Offers during “Round 1” for entry to courses where there is no quota of places.

