Longford TD attends briefing on campaign to end VAT on newspapers

Two former Longford Leader staff, Deputy Joe Flaherty and John Donohoe (Meath Chronicle), pictured with Iconic Media Group Editorial Director Brian Keyes at the Dáil Picture: Fennell Photography 2022
Representatives of regional and national newspapers, Local Ireland and NewsBrands Ireland, visited the Dáil last recently to make the case for reducing the VAT rate for newspapers and news websites to 0% amid unprecedented challenges for the industry.
NewsBrands Ireland and Local Ireland, jointly submitted a detailed proposal to the Department of Finance in July ahead of Budget 2023.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.