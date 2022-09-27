Search

27 Sept 2022

Longford TD attends briefing on campaign to end VAT on newspapers

Longford TD attends briefing on campaign to end VAT on newspapers

Two former Longford Leader staff, Deputy Joe Flaherty and John Donohoe (Meath Chronicle), pictured with Iconic Media Group Editorial Director Brian Keyes at the Dáil Picture: Fennell Photography 2022

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

27 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Representatives of regional and national newspapers, Local Ireland and NewsBrands Ireland, visited the Dáil last recently to make the case for reducing the VAT rate for newspapers and news websites to 0% amid unprecedented challenges for the industry.
NewsBrands Ireland and Local Ireland, jointly submitted a detailed proposal to the Department of Finance in July ahead of Budget 2023.

