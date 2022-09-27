Longford IFC: David Collum the Fr Manning Gaels saviour as Kenagh are pipped for a final spot

Pauric Gill on the attack for Fr Manning Gaels in his bid to evade the challenge of Kenagh defender John Gill. Action from the IFC semi-final on Saturday evening Photo: Syl Healy
Fr Manning Gaels are back in the Intermediate Football Championship final after staging a great escape to overcome Kenagh in a thriller at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening last.
Fr Manning Gaels . . . 2-14 Kenagh . . . 1-14
David Collum propelled his side into a 3 point lead in stoppage time when he punched the ball past substitute goalkeeper Anthony McCormack and the Gaels hung on to return to a repeat of the 2019 final against Ballymahon.
Kenagh had held the lead for large parts of the game and looked like they were going to head for their first Intermediate final in 15 years when Aidan Carberry pointed them ahead in entering additional time.
But the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side held their nerve and after a point from Cian Cassidy levelled matters, Collum struck the killer blow for his second goal in this cracking game.
FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1, f); Paul McGee, Cian Brady, Stephen Cosgrove; Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell, JP Farley; Liam Lynch (0-2), David Collum (2-0); Pauric Gill (0-4), Conor Keenan (0-2), Sean Whelan; Mark Hughes, Martin Cassidy (0-4, 3f), Jamie Nertney.
Subs:- Cian Cassidy (0-1) for S Whelan (38 mins); Aiden Grey for J Nertney (55 mins).
KENAGH: James Rowan; James Higgins, Andrew Dalton (0-1), Graham Forbes; Karl Farrell, John Gill, Damien Higgins; Alan Jones, Jamie Byrne; Dylan Horkan, Aidan Carberry (0-1), Shea Carberry; Keelin McGann (1-7, 4f, 1m), Thomas McGann (0-2, 1f), Shane Doyle (0-3).
Subs:- Lee Ross Gill for S Carberry (half-time); Shane Farrell for Jamie Byrne (half-time); Anthony McCormack for James Rowan (injured, 46 mins); Ronan Hughes for D Higgins (53 mins).
Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).
