Emergency services at scene of Longford crash

Gardai are at the scene of a road accident in Newtownforbes
Gardaí and paramedics are at the scene of a road traffic accident in Newtownforbes.
A car is believed to have overturned as a result of the collision which occurred in Newtownforbes village within the last hour.
There are no details at the stage as to any injuries with the Leader awaiting a response from the garda press office.
More to follow....
