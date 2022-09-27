PICTURES | Fun and excitement take centre stage as Cullens Funfair comes to Longford town

Mia Murphy Conway with Abbie and Ryan Conway at the Cullens Fun Fair in Connolly Barracks, Longford town
There was plenty to smile about last week as one of Ireland's largest and most successful amusement operations, Cullens Funfair came to Longford's Connolly Barracks.
Longford photographer Shelley Corcoran was on hand last weekend to capture just some of the many smiling and contented thrill-seeking faces who turned out to savour what Ireland's largest travelling fair had to offer.
