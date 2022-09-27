Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Frances Cox (née Doyle), Begnagh, Killashee, Longford, N39 DC66



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 26, 2022 of Frances Cox (nee Doyle), formerly of The Island , Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank.

Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family daughters Caitriona Casey (Killashee), Mary Garrahan (Kenagh) and Geraldine Chalmers (Lanesboro), sons-in-law Padraic, Donal and Robert, grandchildren Sinead, Emer, Conor, Shane, Niamh, Philip, Evan and Aimee , nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Begnagh (N39 DC66) on Tuesday, September 27 from 5pm until 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, September 28 in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, interment afterwards in Ballinakill cemetery. Family flowers only please.

John Heneghan, Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 of John Heneghan, Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly No. 8 The Green, Lanesboro. Predeceased by his father Pat, John will be sadly missed by Wyn, his mother Maura, his sister Mary Ganly, his brothers Gerard & Mark, brother-in-law Aiden, sisters in law Patricia & Vera, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Farrells Funeral Home (N39 E761), Lanesboro, on Wednesday, September 28 from 5pm to 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection Thursday, September 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church. Lanesboro. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

House Strictly Private Please.

James (Jimmy) Gray, Kilgarve, Keadue, Roscommon, F52 CK33 / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, September 26, of James (Jimmy) Gray, Kilgarve, Keadue, Roscommon, F52 CK33 / Leitrim. Predeceased by his dear wife, Phyllis and his son-in-law, Ciarán. Deeply regretted by his daughters, Mary, Ita, Christina, and Bridget, his son, James, his sister, Chrissie and his brothers, Frank, John, Padraig and Liam.

Much loved and sadly missed by his beloved grandchildren, sons-in-law, Hugh, Damien and John, extended family, wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends and his loyal dog, Beauty. May His Fun Loving Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday and Tuesday, September 26 & 27, from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Keadue, on Wednesday morning, September 28 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am, followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be available to view on the Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

Donal Chapman, Lisnacusha, Lanesboro, Longford, N39 WR84



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the excellent care of the staff of The Padre Pio Ward at St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 of Donal Chapman, Lisnacusha, Lanesboro, Longford, N39 WR84. Predeceased by his father PJ. Donal will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Martina, daughter Ríona, mother Mary, sister Patricia, brothers Liam, Cathal and Kevin, mother-in-law Liz Edgeworth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Lisnacusha (N39 WR84) on Sunday, September 25 from 4pm until 8pm and again on Monday, September 26 from 4pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro on Tuesday, September 27 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough House strictly private on Tuesday morning please.

Imelda Corcoran (née McLoughlin), Oak Park, Narraghmore, Kildare / Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family following a long illness, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 of Imelda Corcoran (née McLoughlin), Oak Park, Narraghmore, Kildare and formerly of Moyne, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Aidan, mother of Liam, Lorna and Sam, daughter of Julia and the late Philip. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, mother, brother Philip, sisters Julia and Elizabeth, Aidan’s parents Martha and Padraig, aunt Celia, uncle Brendan and his wife Eileen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. 'May Imelda Rest In Peace'.

Reposing at her Home on Sunday, September 25 from 4pm to 7pm and on Monday, September 26 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 27 at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Ss Mary and Laurence, Crookstown (Eircode R14 WD80), for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in The Holy Saviour Cemetery, Wood Road, Narraghmore.( Eircode R14 NF77).

The Funeral mass will be streamed on; https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Sunflowers For Love appeal at https://gofund.me/91e45e27

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in hospital in England, on Monday, September 5, 2022 of Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly of Luton, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Longford. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren, Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace Agnes.

Funeral Service to take place in England on Wednesday, September 28 2022. Funeral Arrangements later for Drumshanbo.

Martina McGoldrick, Mariemount, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ashbourne, Meath

The death occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022 of Martina McGoldrick, Mariemount, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim/ Ashbourne, Meath.

Predeceased by her parents Aidan & Nellie and her sister TP. Martina will be sadly missed by her brother Aidan and sisters Mary, Carmel, Gerardine & Noeleen, her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 TD62 on Tuesday evening, September 27 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from Church Street on Wednesday morning, September 28 arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. House strictly private please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

The McGoldrick family appreciates your cooperation, sympathy & support at this difficult time.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;