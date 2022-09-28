Ugly scenes see pair charged after weekend unrest in Longford town

Two men, one of whom had to be physically restrained by three gardaí, are to appear in court after separate unruly incidents in Longford town over the weekend.

The most recent of those came after a man in his 20s had to be forcibly removed from the scene of an incident in Longford town during the early hours of Sunday morning

The man, who was arrested outside a local fast food takeaway at around 3am, had to be physically subdued after gardaí were called to an incident on Main Street.

The Leader has seen video footage of the alleged incident which, it is understood, gardaí are also aware of.

In the two minute clip, three officers can be seen trying to deal with a man seen remonstrating with them before attempts are made to transfer the suspect into the back of a garda patrol van.

Seconds later, the man can be seen trying to resist those attempts with two officers wrestling him to the ground before he is eventually placed inside the van.

In a statement, to the Leader, a garda spokesperson confirmed a man was arrested and later charged.

“Gardaí attended a public order incident that occurred at approximately 3am yesterday, Sunday, 25th September 2022 on Main Street, Longford Town, Co Longford," said the spokesperson.

"One man aged in his twenties was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged. He is due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court at approximately 10:30am on the 11th of October 2022.”

It was the second public order arrest to have been made by gardaí after a man in his 50s was subsequently charged in connection to a separate incident on Saturday evening.

“Gardaí attended a public order incident that occurred at a premises on Main Street, Longford Town, Co Longford at approximately 9:45pm on Saturday, the 24th of September 2022," said a garda spokesperson.

"One man aged in his 50s was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged. He is due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court at approximately 10:30am on the 18th of October 2022.”