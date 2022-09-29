Search

29 Sept 2022

National Concert Hall board appointees both have strong links to Longford

Niamh Murray and Peter McKenna

Alan Walsh

29 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

The two new appointees to the board of the National Concert Hall both have strong Longford connections.

Peter McKenna and Niamh Murray were appointed by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD and they will each serve a five-year term.

Newtowncashel man, Mr McKenna is the Stadium Director of Croke Park and Commercial Director of the GAA.

His business expertise covers strategic planning, sales and marketing, innovative new business development and financial planning.

He has extensive experience in developing sponsorship relationships and fundraising. He is a recognised leader in sustainability practice in venue management. His experience also extends to the delivery of major projects.

In April of this year, Mr McKenna, officially launched ‘The Gaelic Field’, a fascinating book on the history of Longford's GAA grounds, edited by Seamus McRory and Éamonn Brennan.

Internationally acclaimed soprano, Niamh Murray is Principal of Kilmacanogue National School on secondment as Director of Blackrock Education Centre, and her late father Ciarán Murray, who died in 2001, was born in Killashee.

Her grandfather Seán Murray was Principal of Killashee national school and her great grand uncle was Tom Bannon, one of the Longford veterans of 1916, after whom Bannon Terrace is named.

Niamh performed in St. Mel’s Cathedral in May 2019 with the Longford County Choir in their Summer Celebration Concert and in 2016 she participated in 1916 Centenary events in Longford and Killashee.

Her great grandparents and grandparents were married in St Mel’s Cathedral in 1905 and 1932 respectively.

