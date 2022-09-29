Longford County Council responds to query on Troy house purchase

An elected member of Longford County Council said his questions on the sale of a house by Deputy Robert Troy to the local authority was “not answered”.

Independent Councillor Mark Casey tabled a motion calling on the council to provide members with a full breakdown of events surrounding the purchase of property from the former Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

“This is a very sensitive motion, but the people of Longford want to know how this came about,” Cllr Casey said of his reason for the motion before the September meeting of the local authority.

The Independent councillor said he wanted an explanation on the circumstances surrounding the purchase by Deputy Troy of the house at Ash Lawns, Clonbalt Woods in May, 2019 for €82,500 from a Fianna Fáil councillor for Westmeath, Bill Collentine and its subsequent sale to Longford County Council.

The former Minister maintained he spent €40,000 on the property and three months later sold the property to Longford County Council for €163,000.

The council's reply to Cllr Casey said they spent another €40,000 on the property: “That is a lot of money to spend to bring the house up to speed,” Cllr Casey said at the meeting, “This is a good opportunity to show the public that we did everything right. Was there any approach to the council about this house. At the time there were 37 house in the price range for sale, I just want to know how this one was picked.”

In an outline of the details of the purchase Longford County Council said: “The four-bedroom house at 26 Ash Lawns, Clonbalt Woods, Longford was advertised for sale for €169,000 on the open market by a local auctioneer in 2019. The house was independently valued at €163,000. Longford County Council purchased the house through the auctioneer for a price of €163,000 in August 2019. The house was in a good condition and Longford County Council was satisfied at the time that the purchase represented value for money.”

The local authority said it was only at the contract signing stage they become aware that the owner of the house was Deputy Robert Troy.

“It is Longford County Council’s policy to bring purchased property up to an appropriate standard that improves the energy efficiency of the property and eliminates the need for expensive piecemeal maintenance following the letting of the property,” the statement concluded.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern said the Executive had given a comprehensive reply in the written statement on the matter, however Cllr Casey pushed on the details regarding why the house was selected and the amount of money spent on the house by the council: “This was taxpayers money and the sale was by a member of Government who legislates for this country,” he said.

Replying to the Independent councillor's query Longford County Council Chief Executive, Paddy Mahon said: “The response is as outlined in the memo circulated with the agenda. The council met with members on Monday of last week which we did to update members on this matter before we responded to a number of media requests.”

Cllr Casey said his query was not answered and requested that this be minuted in the records of the meeting.