29 Sept 2022

Covid-19 vaccination pop up clinic in Mullingar on Saturday

Picture: Nataliya Vaitkevich Pexels

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

29 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A HSE pop-up vaccination centre will operate at Mullingar Primary Care Centre on Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 am– 5:30pm.

Persons can walk in on the day or book an appointment online: https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/ booking/

The vaccination clinic will be for persons over the age of 12 years.  Vaccinations will be provided to those requiring Dose 1, Dose 2, and where eligible & meeting the criteria, those identified for Booster 1 & 2 vaccinations. Vaccine on offer will be Pfizer.

Healthcare workers are eligible to attend also – please bring photo ID / letter from employer.

The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of, or, require Covid 19 vaccination/booster.

Nessa Lynch, Operations Manager Simonstown Community Vaccination Centre, which is providing the clinic, said: “Our aim is to provide an accessible site for any persons 12 years and older who have not yet received a vaccination/booster/second vaccination to attend our pop-up clinic to avail of a vaccine. We have made great progress with our community vaccination programme throughout Midlands Louth Meath CHO and we want to build on these gains and ensure as many people as possible avail of the vaccine.”

Des O ‘Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath CHO, said: “Vaccines are working and helping to prevent severe illness across Ireland. Therefore, it is important that people receive their booster/second COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can. That way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our wider community. We would encourage eligible people to avail of the opportunity to take up a vaccination at the pop-up clinic in Mullingar.”

 

