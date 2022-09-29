Search

29 Sept 2022

Longford County Council to hold two large goods collections this weekend

Longford County Council holding two large goods collections and a hazardous waste collection

Longford County Council are holding two large goods collections this weekend

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Longford County Council will be holding a large goods collection at the following locations this weekend.

 

Granard Mart Saturday October 1st 10am to 12 noon

Ballymahon Mart Saturday October 1st 1:30pm to 3:30pm

The items for collection will include beds, mattresses, furniture, carpets, toys, bicycles, household scrap metal.

A charge will apply for the collection of these items; the charges will be as follows:

€25 per car

€40 per car and small trailer

€50 per car and large trailer or van


Unfortunately, card payments will not be available at these collections 


No Tractors and Trailers will be permitted.

Those items that will not be collected will include all electrical goods, PVC, Plastic Oil Tanks, C&D waste, Lead, Tiles, Ceramics, hazardous waste and broken glass.

For further information on collections and charges contact

The Environmental Section of Longford County Council 
On 043 – 3343462 or check out the web site on www.longfordcoco.ie  

https://www.longfordcoco.ie/

https://www.facebook.com/ LongfordCountyCouncil/

https://www.instagram.com/ longfordcoco/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/ longfordcoco?ref_src=twsrc% 5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp% 7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media