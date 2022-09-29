Search

29 Sept 2022

Man arrested after ramming multiple Garda vehicles with van

Man arrested after ramming multiple Garda vehicles with van

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

29 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

A man in his 30s has been arrested after ramming Garda vehicles with a van. 

According to Gardaí, the incident occurred at approximately 9.45pm on Wednesday September 28 when Garda members signalled for a van to stop in the Mahon area of Co Cork. 

The van failed to stop and proceeded to ram a Garda vehicle. A short time later, the van stopped but when Gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again.

Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed. A number of additional Garda units responded and a managed containment operation ensued.
 
A stringer device was successfully deployed at Cars Hill and the vehicle was brought to a halt.

The man was arrested and later taken Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A number of persons, including children, who were in the vehicle at the time were later taken to Cork University Hospital to be assessed.

No serious injuries have been reported. 

Two Garda members attended Cork University Hospital to receive medical treatment. Extensive damage was caused to two official Garda vehicles and three other vehicles received minor damage following the incident.
 
All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required.
 
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident or video footage is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media