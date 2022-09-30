Longford to host Royal Canal Camino event this weekend

Next Saturday, October 1, two hundred walkers from around Ireland will descend on County Longford for a day's walking along the Royal Canal Greenway.

They will be taking part in the Royal Canal Camino - organised by Longford Athletic Club as a fundraiser for its new training facility at St Mel’s College.

The event will see walkers bussed out from St Mel’s College in the morning to starting points in Abbeyshrule and Corlea Trackway; two starting points because there are two distance options - 36km and 18km. Walkers return back to Longford at their own pace via the Royal Canal Greenway - an off-road, flat route which takes participants close to Ballymahon, Kenagh and Killashee - and onward to Longford town.

Event director Sinead Creegan of Longford AC is encouraging the people of Longford to get their walking shoes on and get out and enjoy a unique day in the countryside.

“The Royal Canal Greenway is a superb amenity right on our doorsteps,” said Sineád. “Not every county can offer a 36km off-road route like this.”

Sinead is encouraging those who don’t typically walk long distances to consider the 18km option. “The route is flat - so it’s ideal for those considering walking such distances for the first time. If you walk regularly for an hour at a time, then the 18km option shouldn’t be an issue”.

Sinead highlighted the fact that there will be food stops along the way where people can rest before continuing their walk.

“We want this to be a day of relaxation and mindfulness in a peaceful environment - a day to enjoy with family and friends”.

The Camino will finish at St Mel’s College where participants will enjoy a hot meal and receive a bespoke medal and tee-shirt.

Anyone interested in taking part can book their place at www.royalcanalcamino.ie. Closing date for entries is midday Thursday, September 29.