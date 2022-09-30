Photographer to showcase quiet beauty of Longford's landscape

A series of exhibitions in libraries across the county will highlight the quiet beauty of the urban landscape of Longford.

The familiar aesthetic appeal of Longford towns is captured through the lens of photographer Greig Berry of Berry Jam Studios.

Following the success of his exhibition on Edgeworthstown Greig now presents three follow up expositions documenting Longford Town, Ballymahon and Granard. The showcases will run concurrently in each local library.

Greig's work highlights urban scenes most people have stopped noticing. He explains: “The photography exhibitions aim to capture parts of towns people do not see any more. Places we walk by so often they become part of the background. In this exhibition I presents everyday scenes in a new light.”

The shows are a progression of Greig's Edgeworthstown exhibition which ran throughout June: “I was approached by Former County Librarian Mary-Carlton Reynolds during Cruthú Arts Festival 2021.

"I was exhibiting my work and she asked me to take on this project highlighting Edgeworthstown to coincide with the launch of the new library there.

“It got so much interest from the locality that each of the librarians from Longford Town, Ballymahon and Granard asked me to do something similar in their libraries. The support has been fantastic,” he tells.

Born in Scotland and growing up in Mullingar, Greig has been living in Longford since 2020, he said the arts scene here is so supportive: “People are so enthusiastic about my work. I was never that involved with the arts scene in Mullingar, so it’s been amazing to be part of such a thriving scene here and to be so welcomed by everyone.”

The exhibitions runs in Granard Library from September 30 to October 14 with an official launch night on Friday, October 30 at 5pm, in Ballymahon Library from October 3 to 31 with the official launch on Monday, October 3 at 6pm and Longford Town Library from October 17 to October 31 with an official launch on Monday 17th October at 6pm.

The exhibitions have been made possible by the support of funding from Longford Live and Local through Longford County Council. Longford Library services facilitated the events.