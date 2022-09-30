Man arrested by gardaí after vehicle crashes through gates of home of Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny

Gardai are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 29 at the home of Sinn Féin TD, Martin Kenny in Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

A vehicle drove through the closed gates of the property at 2am narrowly missing the house and driving through the patio doors of a separate studio/garage.

Deputy Martin Kenny told our sister website www.leitrimobserver.ie that his wife had been alone in the house at the time of the incident, describing it as "extremely traumatic and distressful" for her and their family.

"I would like to thank the gardai and ambulance services who arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the incident and the driver of the vehicle," said Deputy Kenny adding that, in light of the garda investigation into the matter he would not be commenting further on the incident.

Gardaí have since arrested a man in connection with the incident.

A statement from the Garda press office read: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred in Aughavas, Co Leitrim in the early hours of Thursday morning September 29 at approximately 2a.m.

"A man, aged in his late 40s was arrested this morning Friday, September 30 on suspicion of endangerment and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrick-On-Shannon Garda station. Investigations ongoing."