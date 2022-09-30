Bronze medals for Longford brother and sister at National Ploughing Championships

Edgeworthstown brother and sister, Sean and Sinead Monaghan, captured bronze medals at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois last week.
Sinead, with 100 points, came third in the Farmerette Conventional Plough Class which was won by Joanne Deery (Monaghan) 107 points and in second place was Ellen Nyhan (Cork West) 103 points.
Sean also brought home a bronze medal. He finished on 212 points in the Intermediate Conventional Plough Class behind Padraig Brandon (Laois) 245 points and Frank Cullen (Wexford) 232 points.
Longford’s Daniel Haughey who won a silver medal last year in the U21 Conventional Junior Plough Class in 2021 came 4th place in the same competition at Ratheniska.
Longford's Farmer Phil was a big hit on the HerdWatch stand and the Egmont Agri stand.
The total attendance figure for the 91st National Ploughing Championships came to a massive 277,000 over the 3 days, with exhibitors and visitors alike thoroughly enjoying themselves.
Longford competitors
3 FURROW Conventional Plough Class Junior
John Campbell (Tractor: Case; Plough: Kverneland)
Farmerette Conventional Plough Class
Sinead Monaghan (Tractor: Case; Plough: Kverneland)
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class
Sean Monaghan (Tractor: Case; Plough: Kverneland)
Junior Conventional Plough Class
Martin Reilly (Tractor: New Holland; Plough: T635 Kverneland)
Junior National Novice Conventional Plough Class
Niall Tully (Tractor: Case; Plough: Kverneland)
Senior Conventional Plough Class
Anthony Reynolds (Tractor: John Deere; Plough: Kverneland)
Under 21 Conventional Plough Class Junior
Daniel Haughey (Tractor: John Deere; Plough: Kverneland)
Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class
Billy Stewart (Tractor: FE 35; Plough: Ransome TS59)
Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class
Charlie Stewart (Tractor: Fordson N; Plough: Ransome)
Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class
William Stewart (Tractor: Farmall; Plough: Cub International)
Vintage Single Furrow Pedestrian Tractor Class
Frank Thompson (Trusty)
Loy Digging Senior
Brian Casey
