Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 30, 2022

Maureen McCrory (née O'Neill), formerly Clones, Co Monaghan. Recently Cluain Dearg, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred suddenly at the Mater Private Hospital, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 of Maureen McCrory (nee O'Neill), formerly Clones, Co Monaghan and recently Cluain Dearg, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her sister Frances (Quigley) and brothers Teddy, Hugh, Jim and Austin. Deeply mourned by her loving husband Arthur, brothers Rory and Martin, sisters-in-law Georgette, Moira, Ina and Celine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence from Saturday afternoon, October 1. House private please. Funeral Mass this Sunday, October 2 at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Tang, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the Tang Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064811526382.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation or St Luke's, Rathgar.

Noel Kiernan, Kilmore, Dring, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 of Noel Kiernan, Kilmore, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers John and Bertie, and sister Ita. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Declan and Kevin, daughter Mairéad, son in law, Dermot, daughters in law, Elka and Gemma, sister Agnes, grandchildren James, Niall, Rebecca, Julie, Chloe and Daniel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Noel Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reillys’ Funeral Home, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, N39W1D6, on Friday, September 30 from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 1 at 11am in St Columba's Church Mullinalaghta, with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

Maureen Murphy (née Lloyd), Mullingar Road, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 of Maureen Murphy (née Lloyd), Mullingar Road, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband, Richard, daughter Teresa, son Liam, brothers Billy and Pat. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, grandson Lloyd, grand daughter Winnie, grandchildren Molloy, Alfie, Amber, Millie, Brendan and Adam. Her sons Patrick and Richard, her brothers and sisters, Eileen (Clara), Mike (London) Bernie, Kathleen (Clara), Betty (London), Carmel (Legan), Geraldine (Clara) and Vera (Clara), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Jackie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Friday evening, September 30 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 1 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

