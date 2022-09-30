Emotional evening in Longford library as The Sunflower Lion book of poems and short stories in Ukrainian and English is launched

There were emotional scenes in Longford library last Friday as two cultures came together for a unique literary moment.

The library hosted the launch of a bilingual compilation of poems and short stories on the theme of war for kids and parents called 'The Sunflower Lion'.

The book is the brainchild of children’s authors Halyna Budilova, a Ukrainian national living in Ireland. The Sunflower Lion brings contemporary fairy tales and a collection of poems from four countries together in one book.

The subject matter deals with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on children. Included in the collection are poems by Tarmonbarry based poet and writer of children's book Eileen Moynihan.

“It went very well,” Eileen said of the launch, “We had quite a few Ukrainian people there.”

Wiktoria and Alexandra Shevchuk Picture: Shelley Corcoran

The book contains work in Ukrainian and English: “The title and concept of the book The Sunflower Lion is very resonant with the Ukrainians, a peaceful nation that loves its land, family, home, and also stretches for the sun. But if you come to them with a war, they turn into lions that fight back and protect their native land,” author Halyna told.

Selecting the day of Culture Night for the launch emphasised the bringing together of cultures that is at the heart of The Sunflower Lion. The launch was described as a “deeply emotional event with many red eyes and tears flowing freely as poems and stories were read and lullabies sang”. One little Ukrainian child was so moved that he left his seat, ran to the reader and hugged her tightly: “It was very moving,” Eileen said.

This project has been supported though Longford County Council's Creative Ireland Programme. The collection contains psychological recommendations for those who have accepted refugees.

On the advice of psychologists LBP set an age limit of 7+ years. The book was launched last Friday at 3pm in Longford Library.