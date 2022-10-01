Recalling a tragic Longford event of Civil War

Most Longford people, with an interest in the story of the War of Independence in Longford, would presume that Seán Mac Eoin was the overall leader of the IRA in the county at that time.

It would come as a surprise to many to learn that the Officer Commanding the Longford Brigade was a man called Tom Reddington.



Equally, very few would be aware that the same Tom Reddington was shot dead during the Civil War, about two kilometres from Longford town.



On Thursday week next, October 6, Longford Historical Society will host a lecture by Seán Ó Súilleabháin on the life of Tom Reddington, a Galway man who came to teach woodwork to the young men of the county, but who led one of the most effective IRA Brigades in the Ireland of the time.

Tom Reddington’s life was laced with family tragedy, His young wife died at the height of the War of Independence, while her husband was on-the-run.



A year and four months later, with the Civil War raging throughout the land, Tom Reddington was shot dead by another Free State soldier at Carriglass. Three young children were now orphaned and their aged grandmother in Galway was faced with rearing them.



The shooting of Tom Reddington evoked a major response, and his funeral brought the town of Longford to a standstill. Reddington’s remains were taken to Galway for burial and there they remained in an unmarked grave for almost one hundred years, until a small plaque was placed on the family plot recently.



Seán Ó Súilleabháin’s recent book, Longford’s Republican Story 1900 -2000 has brought to light how significant a figure Tom Reddington was in Longford’s part in the fight to end British occupation. Next Thursday’s lecture will outline in more detail the immense contribution of the Galway man to the IRA in the county, his work in sourcing arms, in intelligence work and in coordinating the work of Seán Mac Eoin and others.



Tom Reddington was shot dead on October 9, 1922. He was 37 years of age.



Talk on the life of Tom Reddington

To mark the centenary of the death of Tom Reddington, Longford Historical Society are hosting a lecture, to be delivered by Seán Ó Súilleabháin, in Teallach Íosa, on Thursday, October 6 at 8pm. Teallach Íosa is located at the back of St Mel’s Cathedral, on St Mel’s Road. Everyone welcome. Fáilte roimh gach duine.