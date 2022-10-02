Search

02 Oct 2022

Longford man to stand trial on gun and ammunition charges

Thomas Lyons

02 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

A north Longford based father of five has been sent forward for trial charged with the possession of a firearm and ammunition following a garda operation last December.


Forty-three-year-old William O’Connor, of 48 Trumra Road, Granard, Co Longford, appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court last week where he was served with the book of evidence.
Garda Campbell Brennan told of how he served the book on the accused the same morning where it was revealed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed Mr O’Connor be sent forward for trial on two charges.


They allege Mr O’Connor was found with a 9mm pistol and 10 blank cartridges which had allegedly been concealed in a magazine at Granard garda station on December 30, 2021.
That came after gardaí allegedly stopped a car in the north Longford town shortly before 3pm.
A lengthy application to vary Mr O’Connor’s bail terms was made by defence solicitor Fiona Baxter with the court hearing how the accused had been confined to stringent conditions for the best part of 12 months.


They included stipulations that the accused sign on seven days a week and abide by a 10pm to 6am curfew.
Ms Baxter said her client was seeking to relax those terms in order for the Granard man to visit his five children that reside in Dublin.


She said the vast bulk of Mr O’Connor’s immediate family lived in the capital apart from his mother who he is a carer for.

The local solicitor added Mr O’Connor was an individual who suffers from anxiety and had a particular difficulty going into confined spaces.


Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said gardaí would be objecting to the application on the basis the charges before the court were “very serious” and at the “higher end” of the offending scale.
Ms Baxter replied, saying Mr O’Connor had been fully compliant with his current bail conditions, adding there was “no issue” about whether the accused would turn up for his trial.
“He has five children and would like the option of staying overnight with them,” said Ms Baxter.
Mr O’Connor, for his part, stood with his hands clasped in front of him and remained silent throughout the duration of the brief ten minute hearing.


In giving her ruling, Judge Bernadette Owens said she could see merit in part of the application made by Ms Baxter.


“A curfew is a very significant restriction on somebody’s liberty,” she stated, before indicating her intention to lift the condition but declining to do likewise with obligations concerning Mr O’Connor’s daily sign on requirements.

The court granted an application to extend legal aid and appoint a junior defence counsel to Mr O’Connor’s case.
He was subsequently remanded on continuing bail to the next sessions of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 4, 2022.

